Minnesota Offers $1.425M in Child Care Economic Development Grants

Communities in Lake of the Woods and Roseau counties, as well as across greater Minnesota, are invited to apply for Child Care Economic Development Grants through the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED).

A total of $1.425 million is available to help expand quality child care, support new providers, improve facilities, increase training, and address local shortages of child care services. Local governments and nonprofits may request up to $300,000. Applications are due by 4 p.m. Central Time on March 17, 2026.

The grants can be used for child care business startups or expansions, facility modifications, training, direct subsidies or incentives to retain employees, licensing improvements, and other regulatory requirements. Priority will be given to communities with documented shortages of child care providers, including rural areas, low-income communities, and populations such as Black, Indigenous and people of color individuals, persons with disabilities, veterans, and women. At least 50% of funds will be awarded to communities outside the seven-county metropolitan area.

DEED will host a virtual information session for prospective applicants on Wednesday, February 19, at 2:30 p.m. Central Time.

For more information, to view the request for proposals, and to register for the information session, visit the DEED Competitive Grants and Contracts page. Questions can be submitted by email to CCED.DEED@state.mn.us, or by phone at 651-259-7161.DEED is Minnesota’s principal economic development agency, supporting business growth, workforce development, international trade, and community development. Learn more at the DEED website or CareerForce.mn.gov.