Minnesotans See Increase in Health Insurance

Window shopping for the Affordable Care Act or ACA marketplace is underway as many see healthcare insurance premiums skyrocket by up to 600%.

Former Special Assistant to the President for Economic Development, Alex Jacquez, says if you look just at the ACA, an estimated 11,000 Minnesotans won’t be able to afford their health insurance and won’t qualify for Medicaid in Minnesota.

Jacquez says we need major changes to all types of healthcare and Congressional Republicans to address federal funding cuts. He adds that in the first 10 months of 2025, healthcare inflation is running double what it ran the last two years under former President Joe Biden.