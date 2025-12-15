Minnesota’s partnership with NDAWN paying off for producers

The State of Minnesota has been expanding its Agricultural Weather Network over the last couple years, and local agricultural producers are seeing the benefits of this investment. Stefan Bischof of the Minnesota Ag Weather Network says their partnership with the North Dakota Ag Weather Network (NDAWN) has helped Minnesota expand their network.

Bischof explains why the Minnesota Ag Weather Network (MAWN) is so valuable to Minnesota producers.

Bischof says MAWN also offers tools that can help producers with operations that have a wide geographical footprint.

You can learn more about the Minnesota Agricultural Weather Network by going to the Minnesota Department of Ag website at www.mda.state.mn.us/minnesota-ag-weather-network.