Skip to content

Minnesota’s partnership with NDAWN paying off for producers

The State of Minnesota has been expanding its Agricultural Weather Network over the last couple years, and local agricultural producers are seeing the benefits of this investment. Stefan Bischof of the Minnesota Ag Weather Network says their partnership with the North Dakota Ag Weather Network (NDAWN) has helped Minnesota expand their network.

Bischof explains why the Minnesota Ag Weather Network (MAWN) is so valuable to Minnesota producers. 

Bischof says MAWN also offers tools that can help producers with operations that have a wide geographical footprint. 

You can learn more about the Minnesota Agricultural Weather Network by going to the Minnesota Department of Ag website at www.mda.state.mn.us/minnesota-ag-weather-network.

December 15, 2025

Questions Remain on Passage of New Farm Bill in 2026

Congress has once again extended the 2018 Farm Bill for another year, and this is expected to have
December 15, 2025

Solberg Running for Minnesota State Senate

A DFL challenger has emerged for Minnesota State Senator Mark Johnson’s seat in St. Paul. Bjorn Solberg, a
December 12, 2025

Grant for Roseau Parks

The Greater Minnesota Regional Parks and Trails Commission recently announced a 1.1 million dollar grant will go toward
« Prev1234567Next »