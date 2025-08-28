MN DNR Updates Upcoming Hunting Season

Walk-In Access areas open Monday, Sept. 1 and run through May 31, 2026. With the purchase of a $3 validation, hunters and outdoor enthusiasts can access more than 30,000 acres of private land at over 280 sites across western, central, and southern Minnesota. Over 20,000 acres are open for bird watching, nature photography, and other compatible uses. Find maps and site details on the DNR website at mndnr.gov/walkin.

Hunters are reminded the deer lottery application deadline is Thursday, Sept. 4. Firearm and muzzleloader hunters who want to harvest antlerless deer in a lottery area must buy their license by that date to be entered automatically. Special hunt applications are also due Sept. 4. Details are in the 2025 Hunting and Trapping Regulations Handbook and online at mndnr.gov/hunting/deer.

Minnesota’s waterfowl seasons are around the corner. Early teal season runs Sept. 6 through Sept. 10, followed by the early goose season Sept. 6 through 21. Hunters should be aware of wild rice beds, as rice harvest may be underway and plants are easily damaged this time of year.

Waterfowl hunting regulations, including dates for ducks, geese, and youth hunting weekends, are available wherever licenses are sold and at mndnr.gov/hunting/waterfowl. Hunters aged 16 and older need a federal duck stamp, which costs $30 and is available online through the DNR license system.

For more details about hunting seasons and resources for new hunters, visit mndnr.gov.