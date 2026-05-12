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MnDOT talks Construction in Greenbush and Wannaska this Summer, Drivers Urged to Plan Ahead

By: Graham Scher | R&J Broadcasting Inc

Greenbush, Wannaska, Minn — Drivers in northwestern Minnesota should prepare for road construction activity this summer in the Greenbush and Wannaska areas. The Minnesota Department of Transportation says work is scheduled to get underway this July, with traffic impacts and lane changes expected throughout the construction period. Here’s MnDOT Project Manager Cole Nelson.

Motorists traveling through Greenbush and residents from Wannaska are encouraged to stay alert for flaggers, reduced speeds, and shifting traffic patterns while crews complete improvements in the area.

Drivers should continue to plan ahead, use caution in work zones, and allow extra travel time during the summer construction season. More information on those project updates and traffic impacts and detours are available on the MnDOT website.

As Nelson stated, he will be able to provide additional details at the Greenbush City Council meeting that takes place Tuesday May 19th at the Greenbush Community Center.

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