Warroad Robotics Team Prepares For One More Championship Run

By: Graham Scher | R&J Broadcasting Inc

Warroad, Minn — Warroad’s Team F.R.E.D. returned home from an unforgettable run at the FIRST Robotics World Championship, an experience many on the team say was the highlight of their season. But while Worlds may sound like the grand finale, there’s actually still one more major competition ahead. The Minnesota State Robotics Championship takes place this weekend, giving teams another chance to compete closer to home against the best programs in the state.

F.R.E.D. instructor Jeremy Culleton says while the two events are both high-level competitions, they each bring something different to the table.

The Minnesota State Robotics Championship will feature 36 of the top teams in the state, including F.R.E.D. The event takes place May 16th at the Gangelhoff Center on the campus of Concordia University.

The event will serve as the final competition of the season, as F.R.E.D. looks to build off its momentum from the FIRST Robotics World Championship in one last showcase against Minnesota’s best.