National Co-op Month

Each October, cooperatives throughout the nation come together to celebrate National Co-op Month, a time-honored tradition dedicated to raising awareness of the cooperative business model and its pivotal role in building resilient, inclusive communities.

The 2025 celebration is centered around the theme “Cooperatives Build a Better World.” National Co-op Month has a rich history that dates back over half a century. The movement began in Minnesota, which became the first state to issue an official Co-op Month proclamation in 1948. This early recognition set the stage for a nationwide celebration, and in 1964, U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Orville Freeman—himself a former governor of Minnesota—proclaimed October as National Co-op Month.

Marques Stricker, C.E.O. at Farmers Union Oil Company in Warroad says they are proud of what they are doing with the CO-OP Spirit as Stewards in the community.

Farmers Union Oil Company – Warroad will be celebrating their CO-OP Day October 29th with free food, prize giveaways, patronage checks and in-store specials.

October 23, 2025

Fond du Lac Band Signs Tribal-State Cannabis Compact

This week, Governor Tim Walz signed a Tribal-state compact with the Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior
October 23, 2025

New Tool Tracks Federal Education Investments in Minnesota School Districts

A new tool helps Minnesotans track how federal education investments are supporting their local schools. The interactive site
October 23, 2025

NMRC Conference Championship Set to Begin in Brainerd

The Northern Minnesota Robotics Conference (NMRC) will be wrapping up their 2025 season this weekend, with their annual
