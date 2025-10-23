Each October, cooperatives throughout the nation come together to celebrate National Co-op Month, a time-honored tradition dedicated to raising awareness of the cooperative business model and its pivotal role in building resilient, inclusive communities.

The 2025 celebration is centered around the theme “Cooperatives Build a Better World.” National Co-op Month has a rich history that dates back over half a century. The movement began in Minnesota, which became the first state to issue an official Co-op Month proclamation in 1948. This early recognition set the stage for a nationwide celebration, and in 1964, U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Orville Freeman—himself a former governor of Minnesota—proclaimed October as National Co-op Month.

Marques Stricker, C.E.O. at Farmers Union Oil Company in Warroad says they are proud of what they are doing with the CO-OP Spirit as Stewards in the community.

Farmers Union Oil Company – Warroad will be celebrating their CO-OP Day October 29th with free food, prize giveaways, patronage checks and in-store specials.