New Age Metals Explores Property in Kenora-Rainy River

A mining company has staked a large new gold exploration property in the Kenora–Rainy River area.

New Age Metals says it has consolidated the Double R Gold Project, covering about 17,620 hectares across 834 mining claims. The property is located roughly 35 kilometres northwest of the Rainy River Mine and 17 kilometres south of the Cameron Gold deposit.

The company says the land package sits in a prospective but underexplored part of the Wabigoon greenstone belt and shows historic gold grain anomalies and reported gold samples. Initial work will focus on compiling existing geological data, followed by phased exploration that could lead to future drilling.

New Age Metals has also recently opened a field office and core facility in Kenora to support its regional exploration activities. The company says it plans to engage with local First Nations as exploration moves forward.