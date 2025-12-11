New Ice Fishing Regulation Now in Effect, More Changes in the Works

Ice Fishing is underway, and the State of Minnesota has implemented some new regulations that will be in effect for this ice fishing season. Minnesota DNR Fisheries Supervisor Nathan Olson says one regulation that changed is the use of certain kinds of hook setting devices.

Olson says the Minnesota DNR will likely be pursuing some regulation changes during the 2026 Legislative session, including a change to the statewide walleye bag limit.

More information about ice fishing regulations, and other ice fishing materials can be seen on the Minnesota DNR’s website.