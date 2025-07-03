New Law in Minnesota Sets Aside Additional Funds for Veterans

Starting July 1, 2025, Minnesota will implement a new law that increases veterans and military affairs funding by $50.5 million over previous levels, bringing total spending to $365.23 million for the 2026–27 biennium. The Department of Veterans Affairs will receive the majority of this increase—$40.9 million—largely to support staffing at the state’s eight veterans’ homes, especially in Bemidji, Montevideo, and Preston, which opened in early 2024. The goal is to reduce waitlists and expand access to care for veterans needing housing and support.

The law also boosts funding for suicide prevention efforts, home-delivered meals for veterans in Greater Minnesota, and technical support for county service officers working with women veterans, those facing mental health challenges, and veterans involved in the justice system. A portion of funding will support Hometown Hero Outdoors, an organization that connects military personnel and veterans with outdoor recreational opportunities and mental health services.

A new task force will receive funding to define eligibility for the new “Veteran of the Secret War in Laos” designation. This status will apply to individuals, including many Hmong veterans, who served honorably with U.S.-backed guerilla units during the Vietnam War era. Eligible individuals will receive an official certificate recognizing their service and granting them access to benefits.

The Department of Military Affairs will also receive increased funding to maintain enlistment and retention bonuses, support cybersecurity readiness within the Minnesota National Guard, expand a holistic fitness program, and ensure a pension offset for service members called to state active duty.

Lastly, the law includes the creation of a memorial plaque on the State Capitol grounds to honor the service and sacrifice of Minnesota’s Gold Star and Blue Star families. This comprehensive law reflects Minnesota’s continued investment in the well-being and recognition of its veterans and military communities.