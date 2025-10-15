Skip to content

New Numbers Show Many Minnesotans Not Buckling Up

In just one week, Minnesota law enforcement cited nearly 1,000 people for not wearing a seat belt or properly securing children. While buckling up is second nature to most, lack of seat belt use is still a leading factor in fatal crashes on Minnesota roads.

That’s why the Minnesota Department of Public Safety’s Office of Traffic Safety partnered with law enforcement for extra seat belt enforcement and awareness the final week of September.

Office of Traffic Safety Director Mike Hanson had this to say about seat-belt safety.

OTS coordinated the extra enforcement campaign with 254 law enforcement agencies. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration provided campaign funding for overtime enforcement and awareness in support of the Toward Zero Deaths traffic safety program.

October 15, 2025

Operating Referendum Update

By Graham Scher – October 14th, 2025 Roseau, Minn – Operating Referendum meetings started last week in Roseau
October 14, 2025

Update From Congresswoman Michelle Fischbach

Congresswoman Michelle Fischbach of District 7 including Roseau County is still questioning the federal government shut down that
October 14, 2025

City of Baudette Faces Budget Crisis: Considers Law Enforcement Cuts and Infrastructure Expenses

By Mani Souphom – R & J Broadcasting | October 14, 2025  Baudette, MINN. – On Monday, Oct.
« Prev1234567Next »