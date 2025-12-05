Skip to content

New Parents Can Apply Wednesday for Minnesota’s Paid Leave Program

State officials are preparing to launch Minnesota’s new Paid Leave program. Department of Employment and Economic Development Commissioner Matt Varilek says they began accepting early applications yesterday(Wed). 

Varilek says, “Any eligible Minnesota parent who welcomed a child in 2025 will be able to apply for leave to be used in 2026.” 

Varilek says parents have one year to use the 12 weeks of leave after the birth or adoption of a child. All other eligible Minnesotans can begin applying January 1st for paid leave in 2026.

Varilek says that DEED has been running beta tests for more than a month and that has resulted in a few refinements to make as the application period continues.

December 5, 2025

