New Tool Tracks Federal Education Investments in Minnesota School Districts

A new tool helps Minnesotans track how federal education investments are supporting their local schools. The interactive site puts useful, easy-to-understand information at Minnesotans’ fingertips. 

Community members can see how much the federal government invests in their local school district, learn how their tax dollars are used to support learning, and share how federal cuts and uncertainty are impacting local students and classrooms. 

The Minnesota Department of Education developed the tool amid growing concerns with the federal government shutdown. More info can be found on the M-D-E website.

October 23, 2025

National Co-op Month

Each October, cooperatives throughout the nation come together to celebrate National Co-op Month, a time-honored tradition dedicated to
October 23, 2025

Fond du Lac Band Signs Tribal-State Cannabis Compact

This week, Governor Tim Walz signed a Tribal-state compact with the Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior
October 23, 2025

NMRC Conference Championship Set to Begin in Brainerd

The Northern Minnesota Robotics Conference (NMRC) will be wrapping up their 2025 season this weekend, with their annual
