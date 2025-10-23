New Tool Tracks Federal Education Investments in Minnesota School Districts

A new tool helps Minnesotans track how federal education investments are supporting their local schools. The interactive site puts useful, easy-to-understand information at Minnesotans’ fingertips.

Community members can see how much the federal government invests in their local school district, learn how their tax dollars are used to support learning, and share how federal cuts and uncertainty are impacting local students and classrooms.

The Minnesota Department of Education developed the tool amid growing concerns with the federal government shutdown. More info can be found on the M-D-E website.