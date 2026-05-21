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NMRC teams shine at Minnesota State Robotics Competition

The 2025/2026 Robotics season is now in the books with the completion of the Minnesota State Robotics Competition, and the Northern Minnesota Robotics Conference (NMRC) was well represented. NMRC President Matt Wendland says they had multiple teams representing the NMRC, including the state champion, and runner up.

On top of giving students an outlet to compete, and participate in an extra curricular activity, Wendland says one thing that makes robotics very unique is the amount of doors it opens for students post high school, specifically when it comes to post high school careers.

You can learn more about the Northern Minnesota Robotics Conference by going to their website www.nmrconference.org.

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