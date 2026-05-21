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Pick Up your Poppies in Honor of Memorial Day

By: Graham Scher | R&J Broadcasting Inc

Warroad, Minn — As Memorial Day approaches, members of the Warroad American Legion Auxiliary will be stationed at businesses around town distributing Memorial Day poppies. 

Community members are encouraged to stop by, pick up a poppy, and proudly wear it in remembrance and in honor of the brave men and women who gave their lives in service to our country. Loralee Marvin was a guest on community conversation and mentioned where poppies will be distributed.

Poppies will also be given on Monday, at the Memorial Day Service located at the Warroad Gardens Arena at 10 a.m.

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