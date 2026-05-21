Northern Minnesota Canola Growers Prepare for Summer Meetings

By: Graham Scher | R&J Broadcasting Inc

Roseau, Minn — The Minnesota Canola Council is preparing for two upcoming board meetings focused on issues important to growers across Roseau County and the northwest corner of the state. The council will hold a virtual meeting Tuesday, May 26th at 8 a.m., followed by an in-person meeting July 7th during the Canola Production Centre Field Day and Canola Hackers Golf Scramble in Roseau.

The council’s recent spring newsletter highlighted ongoing research in northwest Minnesota on weed control, insect management, harvest methods, and canola variety trials at the Minnesota Canola Production Centre near Roseau. Local growers and researchers continue working to improve yields and reduce production costs in one of Minnesota’s top canola-producing regions.

Council leaders say growers from Roseau County, Lake of the Woods County, and across northern Minnesota are encouraged to share concerns or topics they would like discussed by emailing the Council office ahead of the meeting.