North Country Horsemen Holding Cancer Benefit next Weekend in Middle River

By: Graham Scher | R&J Broadcasting Inc.

MIDDLE RIVER, Minn — What started as a small fundraiser by a local saddle club has grown into one of Northwest Minnesota’s biggest community efforts to support families battling cancer. The 18th Annual North Country Horsemen Trails to Treatments Cancer Benefit returns to Middle River August 7th through the 9th, continuing a tradition that’s helped countless local patients over the past 18 years.

Sue Helm with the North Country Horsemen says it all began with one simple goal—neighbors helping neighbors—and explains how the idea first came together.

This year’s benefit features horse trail rides, meals, live music, kids’ activities, silent and live auctions, and a moving cancer tribute ceremony Saturday evening. Helm says there’s truly something for everyone.

Helm says while the event has grown over the years, its success still depends on community support. They’re always looking for volunteers, auction donations and sponsors to help continue assisting local cancer patients throughout the region.