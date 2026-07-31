Soil Health Financial Assistance Grants Open Monday

By: Graham Scher | R&J Broadcasting Inc.

Northern Minnesota farmers looking to invest in new conservation equipment will soon have another opportunity for financial assistance. Beginning August 3rd, the Minnesota Department of Agriculture will accept applications for a new round of Soil Health Financial Assistance grants.

The program offers up to a 50 percent cost share to help farmers, Tribes, producer groups and local governments purchase or retrofit equipment that improves soil health. Eligible equipment includes no-till drills, air seeders and strip-tillage units—tools many producers are using to reduce soil erosion and improve long-term crop productivity.

A total of $5 million is available statewide, with individual grants ranging from $500 to $45,000. Applications must be submitted by August 31st, and grant recipients are expected to be announced in January of 2027.