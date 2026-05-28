Northern Minnesota Canola Acreage Holds Steady in 2026

Minnesota canola acreage is expected to hold steady in 2026, and that’s welcome news for farmers across northwest Minnesota, including here in Roseau County where canola remains an important crop for many producers.

According to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service, Minnesota farmers are expected to plant 115-thousand acres of canola this year — unchanged from 2025 levels. While the state total remains flat, canola continues to play a major role in the local ag economy across northern Minnesota and the Red River Valley region.

Nationally, canola acreage is projected to rise by 15 percent, with major increases expected in neighboring North Dakota along with several western states. Analysts say the increase reflects strong market demand and favorable conditions for canola producers.

Local growers will now be watching spring conditions and market prices closely as the 2026 growing season continues across Roseau County and the surrounding area.