Roseau Electric Co-op Warns Members About Sophisticated Scams

By: Graham Scher | R&J Broadcasting Inc.

Roseau, Minn — Scam artists are becoming more sophisticated in 2026, and northern Minnesota farmers are being reminded to stay alert as utility and financial scams continue to target rural communities. Utility cooperatives across the country are reminding customers that scammers are now using fake caller IDs, text messages, and even AI generated voices to sound more convincing.

Ryan Severson with Roseau Electric Cooperative says scammers have used a similar tactic to scam their customers but it has gotten increasingly harder to recognize.

Severson says there are several warning signs farmers and rural residents should watch for if they receive suspicious calls, emails, or text messages asking for information..

Roseau Electric officials remind members, you should always contact the co-op directly if something seems suspicious. More scam prevention tips and cooperative updates can also be found in the May edition of Roseau Electric Co-op’s “Volts & Views” newsletter available throughthe Roseau Electric Co-op website.