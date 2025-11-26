Northern Minnesota Deer Rifle Recap

By Graham Scher – R & J Broadcasting | November 26, 2025

Warroad, MINN. – Deer rifle season has concluded here in Northern Minnesota and it was a success for many who participated. DNR Conservation Officer Coby Fontes told us what he’s noticed about the deer harvest from this year.

Fontes also talked about what hunters here in the region were seeing for permit area 105 and surrounding areas.

More coming up next week from Coby Fontes regarding reminders for muzzleloader season which kicks off this Saturday November 29th.