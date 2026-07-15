Northwest Minnesota Artists Join Regional Teaching Artist Roster

Several artists from northwest Minnesota are among the newest graduates of the Northwest Minnesota Arts Council’s Teaching Artist Roster Program. Alyssa Aune of Gatzke, Beau Bakken and Caylie Nicholson of Hallock, and Samantha Harrill of Warroad are part of a group of 14 artists who recently completed the training.

They join a growing roster of 23 artists who are now available to lead residencies and workshops in schools, festivals, and community organizations across the region. Existing roster members also include Roseau artists Janet Johnson and Aliza Novacek-Olson, along with Greenbush artist Jolene Juhl.

The program prepares artists to work with students and community groups through hands-on instruction in visual arts, performing arts, writing, and other creative disciplines. Schools and organizations can apply for grant funding through the Northwest Minnesota Arts Council to bring these trained artists into their communities.