Northwest Minnesota Arts Council announces “Of the Year” award winners 

The Northwest Minnesota Arts Council has announced their three “Of the Year” award winners. Northwest Minnesota Arts Council Executive Director tells us more about their “Of the Year” awards, and more about the recipient of their first award “Artist of the Year”.

The second of three awards given out by the Northwest Minnesota Arts Council was the Art Advocate Award, and Hanel tells us more about this year’s winner Rena Zapata Bouchard.

The third and final “Of the Year” award handed out by the Northwest Minnesota Arts Council was their prestigious Lifetime Achievement NW Star Award, and Hanel is honored to announce that Thief River Falls High School Choir Director Darcy Reese was this year’s winner.

You can learn more about the Northwest Minnesota Arts Council and their “Of the Year” awards at their website northwestminnesotaartscouncil.org.