October is National Farm to School Month, where thousands of schools, early care and education sites, farms, communities and organizations across the country are celebrating food education, school gardens and lunch trays filled with healthy, local ingredients.

To celebrate the occasion, the Minnesota Department of Agriculture is visiting schools across the state. The Agricultural Growth, Research and Innovation Farm to School and Early Care Grant program is one of the department’s most popular every year.

It helps bring fresh, local foods into school cafeterias while opening new market opportunities for Minnesota farmers. As part of the program, nutrition leaders will highlight the impact of using locally grown foods in schools.