Skip to content

October is Safe Sleep Awareness Month

October is Safe Sleep Awareness Month, and health professionals across the region are raising awareness about Sudden unexpected infant death or SUID. Amy Twedell of Safe Kids Grand Forks tells us more about Safe Sleep Awareness Month, and some things parents can do to lower the risk of SUID.

Twedell also tells us some more practices for parents to try for their infants to reduce SUID risk.

You can learn more about SUID by going to the CDC website. More on Safe Sleep Awareness Month coming up later this week.

October 14, 2025

Lake of the Woods Ava Haack and Jordyn Matthias

Lake of the Woods Volleyball falls to Kittson County Central 3-0 Sophomore Ava Haack Junior Jordyn Matthias
October 14, 2025

DoorDash Reveals Minnesota’s Favorite Halloween Candy

DoorDash is unwrapping the most popular Halloween candy in Minnesota in 2025. Based on order data this year,
October 14, 2025

Prioritize Safety this Sugarbeet Harvest

The Fall Sugarbeet Harvest continues to move along, and as the work days get longer safety needs to
« Prev1234567Next »