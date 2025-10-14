October is Safe Sleep Awareness Month, and health professionals across the region are raising awareness about Sudden unexpected infant death or SUID. Amy Twedell of Safe Kids Grand Forks tells us more about Safe Sleep Awareness Month, and some things parents can do to lower the risk of SUID.

Twedell also tells us some more practices for parents to try for their infants to reduce SUID risk.

You can learn more about SUID by going to the CDC website. More on Safe Sleep Awareness Month coming up later this week.