Open Jam Night at Warroad Riverplace

This Thursday, Warroad RiverPlace hosts its first Jam Night for local musicians and music fans led by Soren Oleson! The evening begins at 5:30 p.m. with a full lineup at the open mic. All are welcome to come and listen, and enjoy the atmosphere as the music unfolds.

And at 6:30, the group event kicks off with an open jam circle on stage. Everyone is welcome to join in on the jam circle and participate at their own accord.

If you simply want to listen to the music, come sit back and enjoy the music at any time. Tech staff will also offer a behind-the-scenes sneak peek to anyone interested in seeing the equipment that helps musicians perform. Learn more about the event tomorrow at warroadriverplace.org.