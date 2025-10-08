Polaris’ MRZR Wins “Coolest Thing Made in Minnesota”

Polaris’ Military RZR has been named the 2025 “Coolest Thing Made in Minnesota” by the Minnesota Chamber of Commerce.

The award was announced live at the Manufacturers’ Summit in Minneapolis, celebrating innovation and excellence in Minnesota-made products. Chamber President Doug Loon said this contest showcases the pride Minnesotans have in our manufacturers. Loon went on to express that Polaris reflects the strength and ingenuity of our state.

Manufacturing employs over 300,000 Minnesotans and drives statewide innovation. The contest began with 64 products and drew tens of thousands of votes, highlighting the diversity and creativity of Minnesota’s manufacturing sector.