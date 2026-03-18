Polaris Profit Sharing for 2025 Received

By: Graham Scher | R&J Broadcasting Inc.

Roseau, Minn — Since 1954, Polaris Roseau has been giving back to their employees with their profit-sharing bonus checks. Polaris Talent Acquisition Lead Shannon Flynn told us some background on the profit sharing bonuses and how those are calculated between the Polaris leadership team.

Flynn also told us the system that has been in place is unlikely to change, but there are some other cool features of profit sharing that employees should know.

Polaris employees received their profit sharing bonus on Friday March 13th.