Power Play Nutrition Ribbon Cutting in Warroad Tuesday

By: Graham Scher | R&J Broadcasting Inc.

WARROAD, Minn — Community members gathered Tuesday morning for a ribbon cutting and customer appreciation event at Power Play Nutrition, located at the corner of Lake Street and Wabasha Avenue.

New owner Kristi McKay says opening the business was inspired by a desire to offer healthier options while creating a welcoming place for people to connect.

McKay also says the shop offers a variety of loaded teas, protein shakes, and other drinks designed to provide a different experience than traditional beverages.

McKay says it has been a challenging but rewarding process of opening.

Warroad Chamber Executive Director Kari Sundberg says every new locally owned business is another sign of growth and another investment in the community.

Sundberg adds businesses like Power Play Nutrition do more than serve customers—they help create a vibrant downtown, encourage residents to shop locally, and make Warroad an even stronger community.

To read that full story, visit KQ92.com