Producers Encouraged to Plan now for a Successful 2026 

We’re approaching the end of 2025, which means that some producers are planning ahead for the 2026 season. BASF Crop Protection Marketing Director Brady Spangenberg says one thing they learned from last year was that the people who put together an early plan were some of the most successful.

If you do lock in a plan early Spangenberg says it can always be adjusted if needed.

Spangenberg also shared some of his other lessons from this past season.

