Producers Hopeful for New Farm Bill Next Year 

Earlier this year President Donald Trump signed the “One Big Beautiful Bill Act”, which included legislation that will help agricultural producers in 2026. R&J Ag Reporter Nick Revier had the opportunity to catch up with Ag Country Farm Credit Service’s VP of Legislative Affairs Andy Martin, who talks more about the bill, and some of the legislation that will help farmers.

While there are some helpful items in the “One Big Beautiful Bill Act”, Martin says the bill did do some damage to the coalition that has typically helped pass a Farm Bill.

With the one year extension to the current farm bill , agricultural lobbyists will be hard at work trying to get a bill passed next year. That full story is available on kq92.com.