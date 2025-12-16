Skip to content

Producers Hopeful for New Farm Bill Next Year 

Earlier this year President Donald Trump signed the “One Big Beautiful Bill Act”, which included legislation that will help agricultural producers in 2026. R&J Ag Reporter Nick Revier had the opportunity to catch up with Ag Country Farm Credit Service’s VP of Legislative Affairs Andy Martin, who talks more about the bill, and some of the legislation that will help farmers.

While there are some helpful items in the  “One Big Beautiful Bill Act”, Martin says the bill did do some damage to the coalition that has typically helped pass a Farm Bill. 

With the one year extension to the current farm bill , agricultural lobbyists will be hard at work trying to get a bill passed next year. That full story is available on kq92.com.

December 16, 2025

Minnesota Ag and Rural Leadership Program

Leaders are always needed in agriculture, and SW Minnesota State has teamed up with other agricultural groups across
December 16, 2025

Lake Bemidji State Park Winter Programming

The staff at Lake Bemidji State Park have multiple events and programming planned throughout the rest of the
December 16, 2025

Rep. Fischbach Cosponsors SNAP Data

Congresswoman Michelle Fischbach for Minnesota District 7 including Roseau County announced Friday she is co-sponsoring the SNAP Data
