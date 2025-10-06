Proper Cell Phone Usage During Fire Prevention Week

National Fire Prevention Week is this week, and this year’s theme centers around Lithium Ion Batteries. One way that we use lithium ion batteries every day is in our cell phones, and Safe Kids Grand Forks says that there are multiple ways that your phone can cause a fire. Because of that, Carma Hansen of Safe Kids Grand Forks says you should always keep care of your cell phone.

Hansen says you should always make sure your phone is charging on a firm surface, especially if you take your phone to bed every night.

To hear more on Fire Prevention Week, join Community conversation Tomorrow (Tuesday) at 9am for Warroad Fire Chief Damian McMillan.