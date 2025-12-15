Questions Remain on Passage of New Farm Bill in 2026

Congress has once again extended the 2018 Farm Bill for another year, and this is expected to have a major effect on the passage of future farm bills, and other ag legislation. National Federation of Farmer Cooperatives CEO Chuck Conner tells us what the extension could mean for a new farm bill in 2026, which would also coincide with the 2026 midterm election.

Ag legislation was split between Congress’s “Skinny Farm Bill” and President Trump’s “Big Beautiful Bill” this past year, and Connor says this unconventional way of passing ag legislation also complicates things.

It’s no secret that the current environment in Congress is chaotic, and Connor tells us what this could mean for 2026, as well as how the environment is different from past years.

For more agricultural news go to the Farm News webpage at rjbroadcasting.com.

Audio from the Red River Farm Network