Rainy River Committee Meeting

By Graham Scher – October 6th, 2025

Rainy River, Ontario – Rainy River Committee of the Whole met in Regular session Monday October 6th in Rainy River Ontario. KQ92/KRWB caught up with Rainy River Mayor Deb Ewald after the meeting about a presentation made to the committee regarding a loan the local public library needs.

Later in the meeting, Ewald and the committee agreed upon the renewal of two committee members who were up for contract renewal including for CAO and Clerk Treasurer Shara Lavallee and the Deputy Clerk. Ewald also provided an update on additions to Rainy’s popular Hannam Park that are expected to happen soon in preparation for ice fishers this winter.

Rainy River Committee as a whole will meet again November 3rd.