Skip to content

Red River Retention Authority seeking federal funding for trio of projects 

The Red River Retention Authority in collaboration with the Red River Watershed Management Board is currently seeking federal funds for a trio of projects, across Northwest Minnesota. Brian Fuder of the Red River Retention Authority (RRRA) tells us more about what they’re seeking for funding, and how it would be used. 

Congressional funding is something the RRRA hasn’t received before, but Fuder says the need for it is higher than ever, as the State of Minnesota is currently dealing with budgeting shortfalls. 

Full interview with Brian Fuder:

June 26, 2025

Festive Logistics for the Fourth in Warroad

By Mani Souphom – R & J Broadcasting | June 25, 2025 Warroad, MINN. – KQ92 FM &
June 25, 2025

City of Warroad Summer Updates

By Mani Souphom – R & J Broadcasting | June 25, 2025 Warroad, MINN. – On Monday, June
June 25, 2025

More from Watershed Meetings in Roseau this week

By Jon Michael – R & J Broadcasting | June 25, 2025 Roseau, MINN. – Area Watershed Managers
« Prev1234567Next »