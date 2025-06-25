Red River Retention Authority seeking federal funding for trio of projects 

The Red River Retention Authority in collaboration with the Red River Watershed Management Board is currently seeking federal funds for a trio of projects, across Northwest Minnesota. Brian Fuder of the Red River Retention Authority (RRRA) tells us more about what they’re seeking for funding, and how it would be used.

Congressional funding is something the RRRA hasn’t received before, but Fuder says the need for it is higher than ever, as the State of Minnesota is currently dealing with budgeting shortfalls.

Full interview with Brian Fuder: