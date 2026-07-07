Registration Begins for Special Youth Deer Hunt July 20

Young hunters can apply for special youth deer hunts in Minnesota state parks starting Monday, July 20th through August 14th. The application-only hunts are open to youth ages 12 through 15 who must be accompanied by an adult. This year, lead-free ammunition is required without exception for all special youth hunts in state parks and Scientific and Natural Areas.

Officials say a previous exception for shotgun zones has been eliminated now that lead-free ammunition is more widely available. The special hunts are separate from the statewide youth deer season in mid-October. More information is available at mndnr.gov.