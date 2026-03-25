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Rep. Fischbach Honored as “Small Business Deduction Champion” by NFIB

Minnesota Congresswoman Michelle Fischbach of Minnesota District 7 including Roseau County is being recognized for her work supporting small businesses. The National Federation of Independent Business has named Fischbach a “Small Business Deduction Champion,” highlighting her role in making a key tax break permanent.

That 20 percent Small Business Deduction helps more than 30 million business owners nationwide avoid a major tax increase and gives them more certainty planning for the future.

NFIB President Brad Close called the move a “landmark victory,” saying it allows small businesses to keep more of what they earn and continue creating jobs and investing in their communities.

Fischbach says the impact is especially important in rural areas, where small businesses serve as the backbone of local economies. She adds that helping business owners grow and reinvest strengthens Main Streets across her district—and she plans to keep advocating for them in Congress.

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