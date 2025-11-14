Representative Keeler Joins 7th District Congressional Race

The race for Minnesota’s 7th District Congressional District now has two democrats. State Representative Heather Keeler of Moorhead is a candidate for the nomination. She’ll ask the party for its support to challenge Republican Representative Michelle Fischbach.

Keeler also talked about the lack of affordable healthcare, and how that is one of the issues that brought her into the race:

Keeler says homelessness and access to mental health services are other concerns. She was elected to the legislature in 2020. The other Democrat in the race is Erik Osberg of Wadena as known previously. Osberg spoke with us earlier this week. That full story from Erik Osberg is available at kq92.com.

The 7th district runs from the northwestern corner of the state to the southwest. Fischbach was first elected to a two-year term in 2020 and took office in Washington in 2021, defeating long-time Congressman Collin Peterson.