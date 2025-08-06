Roseau City Council 8-4-25

By Graham Scher – R & J Broadcasting | August 6, 2025

Roseau, MINN. – Roseau City Council met in regular session Monday at Roseau City Hall in the Roseau Public Library. Councilmembers talked at length about a number of topics, but the longest discussion was about the Roseau Youth Hockey Renewal Agreement. KQ92 and KRWB spoke with Mayor Dan Fabian about the Youth Hockey Agreement discussion and what the plan will be for the council moving forward.

We also asked Fabian about the disagreement between council members on the 1 or 2 year renewal and how the council decided on a 2 year renewal.

Construction on Highway 11 is a big summer topic in Warroad and Roseau. Fabian provided an update on construction and what a timeline looks like for completion.

