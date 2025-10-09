Roseau Superintendent Talks Referendum Vote

By Graham Scher – October 9th, 2025

Roseau, Minn. – Operating Referendum meetings started this week in Roseau County, and now with the Referendum vote less than a month away, absentee ballots are open to the public for voting at the district office located inside the Roseau public library. Roseau school superintendent Tom Jerome talked with KQ92/KRWB for more details on the referendum vote.

Jerome went on to talk about the impact the vote will have on the students at the high school and grade school levels.

Jerome explains other ways you can cast your vote.

Roseau School Superintendent Tom Jerome.