Skip to content

Roseau Superintendent Talks Referendum Vote

By Graham Scher – October 9th, 2025

Roseau, Minn. – Operating Referendum meetings started this week in Roseau County, and now with the Referendum vote less than a month away, absentee ballots are open to the public for voting at the district office located inside the Roseau public library. Roseau school superintendent Tom Jerome talked with KQ92/KRWB for more details on the referendum vote.

Jerome went on to talk about the impact the vote will have on the students at the high school and grade school levels.

Jerome explains other ways you can cast your vote.

Roseau School Superintendent Tom Jerome.

October 9, 2025

MN Human Rights Department Settles Two Sex Discrimination Cases

By Graham Scher – October 9th, 2025 Thief River Falls, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of Human Rights announced
October 9, 2025

Minnesota Fall Hunting Seasons Improving

The Minnesota Deer Archery Season kicked off earlier this fall, and so far the season has gotten off
October 8, 2025

Lake Bemidji State Park Fall Fest

Minnesota’s State Park offers an excellent opportunity to take in Minnesota’s fall colors, and Lake Bemidji State Park
« Prev1234567Next »