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Roseau’s City-Wide Cleanup, and Industrial Park Expansion Update

By Mani Souphom – R & J Broadcasting, Inc. | Thursday, June 4, 2026

ROSEAU, Minn. – Roseau Community Development Coordinator Todd Peterson updated the city in a meeting earlier this week on the city’s last Planning Commission Meeting that took place in May, as well as progress from their City-Wide Cleanup Tour. While many properties were able to meet compliance, a few would require further assessment and abatement processes.

Peterson explained some of the program’s standards, and the progress they have seen through the years:

Peterson noted that several properties remain under review following fire damage sustained within the last two years. Four structures are currently being evaluated to determine whether they can be rehabilitated or will need to be demolished, with building inspections scheduled this week. Under the city’s abatement process, inspectors will assess what repairs would be required to make the properties habitable. Owners would then be notified of the necessary improvements, while structures deemed beyond repair could ultimately face demolition following a public hearing. Peterson said another property that has remained on the city’s nuisance list for more than 30 years is also being reviewed. 

Turning to economic development matters, Peterson updated the council on recent Economic Development Authority discussions surrounding a proposed industrial park expansion:

Council members received the update as part of a broader discussion on planning, property maintenance, and future development efforts throughout the community. Peterson said both the cleanup initiative and economic development planning remain ongoing priorities for the city.

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