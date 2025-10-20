Skip to content

Safe Sleep Environments

October is Safe Sleep Awareness Month, and health professionals across the region are raising awareness about sudden unexpected infant death, and promoting safe sleep environments.  Amy Twedell of Safe Kids Grand Forks says one of the most commonly used unsafe sleep environments for babies is their car seat.

Twedell says that Safe Kids Grand Forks has resources available to families in need of a proper sleeping environment for their baby. 

You can learn more by going to the Safe Kids Grand Forks website.

October 21, 2025

This Week is School Bus Safety Week

It’s National School Bus Safety Week, and agencies across the nation are promoting the importance of bus safety,
October 21, 2025

Mandatory CWD Testing to Take Place in Some Parts of Northwest Minnesota

The Minnesota Deer Gun season is less than a month away, and the Minnesota DNR is reminding hunters
October 20, 2025

Northland Community & Technical College Hosts Open House in Warroad

Article By Daniel DeMolee – KQ92 & KRWB | October 20, 2025Audio Interview By Jon Michael Grussing Listen
