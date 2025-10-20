October is Safe Sleep Awareness Month, and health professionals across the region are raising awareness about sudden unexpected infant death, and promoting safe sleep environments. Amy Twedell of Safe Kids Grand Forks says one of the most commonly used unsafe sleep environments for babies is their car seat.

Twedell says that Safe Kids Grand Forks has resources available to families in need of a proper sleeping environment for their baby.

You can learn more by going to the Safe Kids Grand Forks website.