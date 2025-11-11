Skip to content

Senate Votes To Advance Proposal To End Government Shutdown

The longest government shutdown in U.S. history may be on the verge of coming to an end. In a 60-40 vote, eight members of the Senate Democratic caucus joined Republicans in advancing a stopgap measure that would fund the government through January 30th. 

Sunday’s vote came after an agreement was reached that included a future vote on extending health care subsidies and assurances that federal workers furloughed during the shutdown would be reinstated. 

Senators Amy Klobuchar (Clo-buh-shar) and Tina Smith opposed the deal because it did not include an extension of Affordable Care Act subsidies, which they argued would lead to significantly higher health insurance premiums for Minnesotans.

November 11, 2025

Lake of the Woods Holiday Extravaganza

By: Graham Scher – November 10th Baudette, MN – As the temperatures drop and snow starts to flurry,
November 11, 2025

With Winter Fast Approaching, Beware of the Dangers of Carbon Monoxide

November is Carbon Monoxide Awareness Month, and homeowners, and renters are encouraged to take the proper steps in
November 11, 2025

Lake of the Woods School Celebrates Referendum Passing

Lake of the Woods School 390 referendum questions for approval of bond issue and capital levy project levy
