Senate Votes To Advance Proposal To End Government Shutdown

The longest government shutdown in U.S. history may be on the verge of coming to an end. In a 60-40 vote, eight members of the Senate Democratic caucus joined Republicans in advancing a stopgap measure that would fund the government through January 30th.

Sunday’s vote came after an agreement was reached that included a future vote on extending health care subsidies and assurances that federal workers furloughed during the shutdown would be reinstated.

Senators Amy Klobuchar (Clo-buh-shar) and Tina Smith opposed the deal because it did not include an extension of Affordable Care Act subsidies, which they argued would lead to significantly higher health insurance premiums for Minnesotans.