Six Minnesota Organizations Awarded $1.07 Million in Clean Water Legacy Grants

The Minnesota Board of Water and Soil Resources has awarded $1.07 million in Clean Water Funds through its Clean Water Legacy Partners Grant Program. The funding is designed to protect, enhance, and restore water quality across the state, with this round of grants going to six organizations.

Awardees include the Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa, the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe with two separate projects, Lower Phalen Creek, Red Lake Nation, the Upper Red Lake Area Association, and the Upper Sioux Community.

The program allows Tribal Governments and nonprofit groups to access Clean Water Fund dollars, expanding conservation efforts beyond traditional state and local agencies. Twenty-three organizations applied for funding, and another grant cycle is expected to open early next year.

The Clean Water Fund, part of the Legacy Amendment approved by Minnesota voters in 2008, dedicates a portion of sales tax revenue to protecting and restoring the state’s lakes, rivers, streams, and groundwater.

