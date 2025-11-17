Smiles United Dental Crisis Fund Limits Aid; Veterans in Lake of the Woods County Still Eligible

MINNESOTA – The United Way of Northeastern Minnesota has temporarily closed its Smiles United Dental Crisis Fund to non-veterans, citing depleted resources.

However, veterans and servicemembers in Lake of the Woods County, Koochiching County, and the Iron Range can still apply for limited assistance.

The organization hopes to raise enough money during Give to the Max Day this Thursday, Minnesota’s annual statewide giving event, to reopen the fund for all residents who need emergency dental help.

United Way of Northeastern Minnesota launched the Northeast Minnesota Dental Task Force in 2024 to address major barriers to dental care across the region, including a severe shortage of providers, long travel distances, and limited access to affordable services.

Executive Director Erin Shay says the lack of access creates a growing crisis.

Shay says the task force is working on long-term solutions, including encouraging more dental students to practice in rural northern Minnesota. But until more providers come to the region, crisis funding remains essential to prevent dental emergencies from turning into larger health or financial problems.

For now, the Smiles United fund remains open only to veterans and servicemembers, including those in Lake of the Woods County, who continue to face some of the state’s most significant gaps in dental access.