Snow Removal Reminders in Warroad

The City of Warroad would like to remind residents that pushing or blowing snow onto any public roadway is prohibited under Minnesota state law. This law will be strictly enforced within the city of Warroad.

Depositing snow onto streets or highways creates extremely dangerous driving conditions. Snow pushed into the roadway can freeze, form ridges, or reduce visibility — all of which may contribute to serious automobile accidents.

Keeping streets clear allows emergency responders, school buses, and essential services to travel safely throughout the community. Please avoid pushing snow from driveways back into the roadway, as this creates hazards and may result in additional cleanup costs.

Residents are also encouraged to keep sidewalks adjacent to their property cleared within the required timeframe to ensure safe pedestrian access.

Your cooperation helps keep Warroad and the surrounding area safe this spring. For updates and detailed snow removal policies, contact City Hall or visit the City of Warroad’s official website.

Stay safe, stay warm, and Thank you for your cooperation.