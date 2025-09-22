Skip to content

Sprague and District Historical Museum Opens New Indigenous Building

The Sprague and District Historical Museum now features an Indigenous building celebrating the history and culture of First Nations and Métis people in the area. The 12‑by‑40-foot facility houses important artifacts, including a baton from a 1980 powwow in Sprague, leather and beadwork items, and paintings by renowned Indigenous artists Eddy Cobiness and Robert Kakayseesick.

The museum highlights the region’s history before settlers arrived around 1882. The area was originally inhabited by Indigenous communities who worked alongside loggers in the late 19th century. Loggers floated red pine down the Roseau River to the Red River, while Indigenous families lived in nearby cabins, with men logging and skinning trees and women preparing cordwood for fires. Very few records exist detailing the lives of these early Indigenous residents, but recent research compiles genealogical information and historical accounts to preserve their legacy.

The Indigenous building officially opened on September 20, with a pipe and water ceremony to bless the site. A drum group from Roseau River First Nation and Métis fiddler Gilles Crevier performed during the day. Guests also sampled bannock and wild rice, which historically served as a trade item alongside pemmican.

The building offers the community an ongoing opportunity to deepen understanding of shared history and culture, honor the contributions of Indigenous people to the region, and support reconciliation efforts.

