Spring Update from Roseau County Emergency Management

Roseau County Emergency Management held their Spring Update meeting last week. Sue Grafstrom is the co-director of Roseau County Emergency Management and was the guest on the “Community Conversation” on Monday and gave listeners a run down of what happened.

During the conversation she was asked “Where does Emergency Management Communication start?”

She also said that residents that haven’t already done so can sign up for “Code Red” to get emergency information sent to them. She explains further.

You can follow Roseau County Emergency Management on the County Facebook page or you can call the office at 218-463-3375.