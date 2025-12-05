Skip to content

State Energy Assistance Program Receives $112.7 Million in Federal Funds

The state’s Energy Assistance Program is distributing funds to approved households after a month delay due to the government shutdown. Director Michael Schmitz with the Department of Commerce says Minnesota got about the same amount as last season.

He says energy providers were getting worried about being able to help people as it gets colder. Families earning about 71 thousand dollars are eligible for heating assistance. Schmitz says they’ve already received 90 thousand applications. There’s more information on the Department of Commerce website.

December 5, 2025

Ice Fisher rescued after becoming trapped on Lake of the Woods

A man ice fishing on Lake of the Woods was rescued Thursday after he found himself stuck on
December 5, 2025

Marines Toys for Tots Supplying Gifts to Underprivileged Kids for over 78 Years

If you’ve been out Christmas shopping during the holidays, it’s almost certain that you’ve seen the white drop
December 5, 2025

New Parents Can Apply Wednesday for Minnesota’s Paid Leave Program

State officials are preparing to launch Minnesota’s new Paid Leave program. Department of Employment and Economic Development Commissioner
