State Energy Assistance Program Receives $112.7 Million in Federal Funds

The state’s Energy Assistance Program is distributing funds to approved households after a month delay due to the government shutdown. Director Michael Schmitz with the Department of Commerce says Minnesota got about the same amount as last season.

He says energy providers were getting worried about being able to help people as it gets colder. Families earning about 71 thousand dollars are eligible for heating assistance. Schmitz says they’ve already received 90 thousand applications. There’s more information on the Department of Commerce website.