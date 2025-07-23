Skip to content

Sugarbeet Growing Season Update

By Graham Scher – R & J Broadcasting | July 23, 2025

Red River Vally, MINN. –The Sugarbeet Growing Season continues to progress in the Red River Valley, and sample pulling is expected to start soon for American Crystal Sugar. R&J Ag Reporter Nick Revier had the opportunity to catch up with Joe Hastings of American Crystal Sugar, who tells us how the Red River Valley Sugarbeet Crop is looking.

While there isn’t a lot of Root Rot being reported, Hastings says there is a significant amount of Cercospora being reported.

American Crystal Sugar will begin pulling samples during “week zero” which begins Monday July 28th. For more agricultural news, go to the Farm News webpage at rjbroadcasting.com.

July 22, 2025

Red Lake County Cooperative Falls Victim to Wire Fraud

By Graham Scher – R & J Broadcasting | July 22, 2025 Polk County, MINN. – By Graham Scher
July 19, 2025

Governor Walz Announces Second Rollout of Credit Initiative

By Graham Scher – R & J Broadcasting | July 17, 2025 Minneapolis, MINN. – Minnesota Governor Tim Walz
July 18, 2025

St. Mary’s Students Return from Mission Trip to Jamaica

By Graham Scher – R & J Broadcasting | July 18, 2025 Warroad, MINN. – St Mary’s Catholic Church
« Prev1234567Next »